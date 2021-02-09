Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €30.30 Price Target

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been given a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.09 ($36.58).

VIV opened at €25.93 ($30.51) on Tuesday. Vivendi SA has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.12 and a 200-day moving average of €24.92.

About Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

