Credit Suisse Group Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $204.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.69.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day moving average of $177.35. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

