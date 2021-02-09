Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 355,977 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Camping World alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $14,546,124.70.

On Monday, January 25th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.43. 1,183,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,038. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.