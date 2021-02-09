CryptoSoul Trading Up 21.1% This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $115,552.06 and approximately $2,206.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.70 or 0.00426482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

