CSP (CSPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.92. CSP has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

