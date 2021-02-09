CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brightworth boosted its position in CSX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 91,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CSX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 321,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.