Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

CUE stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $487.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

