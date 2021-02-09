Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

