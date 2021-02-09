Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.50 Million

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post $236.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $285.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $809.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.32 million to $814.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $915.63 million, with estimates ranging from $898.25 million to $933.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 414,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,087. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 45,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $292,989.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 250,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,823 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 94,965.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 265,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

