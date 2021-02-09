Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.16

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 4512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The stock has a market cap of $813.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,088 shares of company stock valued at $215,385. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

