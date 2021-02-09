Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 667 Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42.

