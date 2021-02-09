Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock worth $3,652,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $201.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

