Cwm LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORGO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 20,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -228.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.