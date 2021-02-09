Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 214.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 133.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCII. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

