Cwm LLC Invests $33,000 in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 448,739 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 119.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $1,676,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

