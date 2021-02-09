Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Shares Up 18.8%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s share price was up 18.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 4,965,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,785,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03.

In related news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 30,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, Director Markus Sieger purchased 7,799 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,133.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

