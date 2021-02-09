DA Davidson Weighs in on Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

OBNK stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

