Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raised to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $227.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.52, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

