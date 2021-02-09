Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 18.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 364,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

