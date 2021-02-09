DCM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Cree by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,959. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CREE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $126.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

