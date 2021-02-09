DCM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:REML opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

