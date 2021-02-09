DCM Advisors LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

