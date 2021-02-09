DCM Advisors LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,802,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,702,000 after buying an additional 91,551 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,733,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of FITB opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.