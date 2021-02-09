DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ATNM stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Several research firms have commented on ATNM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.