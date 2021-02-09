Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.64. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 12,568 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 80.04% and a negative net margin of 69.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

About Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

