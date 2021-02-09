DeFinition (DZI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $11.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00048430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00228800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00067202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00082044 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00195790 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu.

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

