Degenerator (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator token can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance.

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

