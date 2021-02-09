Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.