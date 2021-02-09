Desjardins Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 7.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stantec by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stantec by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

