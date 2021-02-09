Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Fourth-quarter results reflect higher revenues and prudent cost management. The company's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments are commendable. Also, its efforts to reduce adjusted costs to €16.7 billion by 2022 through its cost savings efforts are likely to support bottom-line growth. Deutsche Bank's strong and stable funding base, as reflected by rising deposits balance, is a positive factor, and makes it less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Yet, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Also, falling fee income and pressure on margins due to low rates in the domestic economy hinder top-line.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

