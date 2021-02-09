Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €88.00 Price Target for Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) stock opened at €79.30 ($93.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 52.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.12. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a 12 month high of €85.40 ($100.47).

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

