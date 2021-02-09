Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €20.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.06 ($23.60).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.74. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.