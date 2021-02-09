Devon Energy’s (DVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.