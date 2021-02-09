DHT (NYSE:DHT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 180,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,368. The stock has a market cap of $875.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Several research firms have commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

