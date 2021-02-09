Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $163.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

