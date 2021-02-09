Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLGNF stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.