Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.28.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

