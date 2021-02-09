Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0295 on Top Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

