Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,055,000.

NYSEARCA:NAIL opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $98.55.

