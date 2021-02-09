Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

TSE:DIV traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.60. 231,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,064. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.32. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,651.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

