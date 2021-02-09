Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.60. 1,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

About Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

