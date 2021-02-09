Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives “Buy” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of DCBO opened at $55.32 on Friday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,255,000.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.