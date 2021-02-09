Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $199.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.06. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

