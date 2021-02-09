Domtar (UFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Domtar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Domtar stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

