Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

NYSE DCI opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

