DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.62

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $17.45. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 497,723 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 219.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

