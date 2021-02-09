DPRating (RATING) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,445.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $481,974.33 and $35,445.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.41 or 0.01046600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.70 or 0.05518988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00020161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00029831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

