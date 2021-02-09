Drexel Morgan & Co. Purchases 90 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 446.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.63. 53,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $359.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

