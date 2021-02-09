Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 40,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 109.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

