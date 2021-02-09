Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Dundee Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DPMLF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

